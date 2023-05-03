Rosemount earns South Suburban Conference victory over Prior Lake

It took a yeoman-like effort to defeat a young, talented Prior Lake squad that checks in at No. 9 in the most recent Class 4A coaches’ poll, released April 24. Rosemount was unranked, but it expects to have a number next to its name in the next ranking, as they are ranked No. 2 in the Star Tribune Metro Top 10 ranking released May 1.

The Lakers boast just two returning varsity players but are bursting with college prospects. Topping the list is junior pitcher and Purdue University commit, Matthew Totten. The right-hander limited hard contact and kept Rosemount to just one extra-base hit, a double by Jun Moeller in the fifth inning.

Rosemount managed seven hits on the scoreboard. A few were borderline errors on a tough day in the field behind Totten.

The Irish opened the game’s scoring with a two-out, two-RBI single by Thompson in the third inning on a tough grounder to field cleanly.

Prior Lake got its lone run in the fourth thanks to a triple by Nate Bodine. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Jackson Golberg drove him in. A bright spot in the field for the Lakers came in the first inning when the second baseman Golberg lunged to his left to scoop a grounder, spun and made the throw in time to first base.

Rosemount got two more insurance runs in the fifth when Cameron Richardson snuck a two-out single past the shortstop.

Theisen didn’t need the extra help. The Augustana University commit pitched a complete game, allowing two hits total and none in the final three innings. He only grew stronger as the game went on, recording eight consecutive outs with three punchouts over the fourth through seventh innings. The right-hander Theisen had six strikeouts. While he walked three, he was effective working ahead in the count often. Rosemount made one error behind him.

“Carter’s been throwing absolute gems on the mound this year so far,” Thompson said. “Great outings, keeping the walks down and striking guys out and making it tough for the batters.”

Theisen squeezed the final out of the game on an infield pop-up as Prior Lake brought the tying run to the plate.

“I knew we had a pretty good lead. We had guys making hits in good situations,” Theisen said. “Just trusting my stuff, trying to stay composed. They got some guys on base, I didn’t execute some pitches. I was able to bear down and trust my stuff at the end.”

All four of Prior Lake’s wins have come by four or more runs. Each loss has been within four.

“That’s been the story of the season for us. We’ve been in tight games,” Prior Lake coach Al Iversen said. “That’s been a typical score for a game, 4-1 against us or 7-5. Rather tight games. We’re a young team, two returning varsity players. They’re getting good at-bats. As we progress through the season, we’re looking to have that experience of our conference give us that push through sections.”

Iversen is instilling a level-headed attitude that favors gradual improvement in the build-up toward the postseason.

“I know everyone looks for your opportunities during your conference play to get you a higher seeding,” Iversen said. “But [it’s] the mindset of giving the athletes the opportunity to play, fail, succeed and have that growth happen for us in the right time period.”

The margins in the South Suburban Conference are thin in 2023. After a 4-3 loss at Eastview in the season opener, Rosemount (6-1, 6-1) has won six straight. It’s finding ways to win close games that the likes of Prior Lake (4-5, 3-5) aren’t. Five victories are by three runs or fewer. Ironically, the one blowout came 8-0 against defending conference champ, Farmington.

However the results shake out, Rosemount’s enjoying the ride.

“It’s really fun playing baseball right now,” Thompson said.