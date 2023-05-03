Rosemount earns South Suburban Conference victory over Prior Lake

Rosemount's Jun Moeller reacts after scoring in the fifth inning of the Irish's 4-1 victory over Prior Lake. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
As Carter Theisen described it, he and his teammates were looking for any nook and cranny they could find to get preseason swings in. A heavy snowstorm over the first weekend of April caused Rosemount’s on-campus athletics dome to deflate. The Irish were scrambling to find new practice digs, but there was no panic in the players.
“My teammates and I were like ‘Alright, what’s next?’” Theisen said. “We were hitting in the wrestling room, in little corners wherever we could.”
That no-worries attitude is in high supply for a team composed entirely of seniors who’ve grown up together on the diamond. For good measure, senior Jack Thompson has Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” as his walk-up song that features the famed refrain of “every little thing is going to be alright.”
Yet a lack of live-ball at-bats in practice hasn’t harmed the Irish’s record. Rosemount is off to a 6-1 start overall and in the South Suburban Conference, which it continues to lead after Wednesday’s 4-1 win against Prior Lake.
“We have 18 seniors. We never have done that,” Rosemount coach Chris Swansson said. “My son is in this group, so I’ve been able to coach these guys since they were little kids. It’s been fun watching these guys grow up and see the men they’ve turned into. We’re having a lot of fun. All 18 are great kids. They all get along and work hard.”
Rosemount pitcher Carter Theisen (23) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning. Theisen pitched a complete game and got the victory for the Irish. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
The Irish opened the game’s scoring in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run single by Jack Thompson.
Prior Lake got one back in the top of the fourth on a Jackson Golberg fielder’s choice RBI.
The Irish plated two more off of Lakers starter junior Matthew Totten thanks to a two-RBI single by Cameron Richardson in the fifth.
Senior Carter Theisen earned the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings with two hits and three walks allowed with six strikeouts.
Totten took the loss for Prior Lake (4-5, 3-5), going five innings and allowing seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Rosemount (6-1, 6-1) is the last team in the South Suburban with only one loss.
Prior Lake second baseman Jackson Golberg (2) picks up a ground ball before throwing to first for an out. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
