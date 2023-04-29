New Prague outlasts Benilde-St. Margaret's

New Prague's Nick Giesen pitched a solid game to help lead his team to a win over Benilde-St. Margaret's. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
Fundamentally strong baseball is what New Prague credits for building a streak of eight consecutive wins to start the season.
And the Trojans seemed to follow the same gameplan Tuesday, combining a big seventh-inning of offense with a complete game by starting pitcher Nick Giesen in a 6-1 road win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
New Prague (9-0, 5-0) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open what had previously been a tight 2-1 game against the defending Class 3A state champions.
Head coach Tanner Oakes mentioned his game plan for the Trojans is to throw strikes, make plays defensively, and use quality at-bats to create offense. It seemed to work Tuesday.
Benilde-St. Margaret's Ford Stoen started off pitching for the Red Knights on Tuesday. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
It was close until the final inning as New Prague used a four-run seventh inning to put away Metro West Conference opponent Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6-1 on Tuesday.
Nick Giesen tossed all seven innings for the Trojans (9-0, 5-0), limiting a Red Knights (7-2, 3-1) lineup that had averaged more than 10 runs per game this season to just one.
Giesen allowed just five hits, three of which came in a second-inning threat where the Red Knights scored their only run of the night.
Noah Washa led the Trojans in hits with three on the night. Mac Olson drove in two RBIs, and leadoff hitter Eric Berg scored a team-high two runs.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s starting pitcher Ford Stoen nearly matched Giesen’s effort, going into the seventh inning and allowing two runs up to the final frame. Connor Armand drove in the Red Knights’ lone RBI.
The Trojans Eric Berg looks on as he gets ready to make a move from second base. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
MN Baseball Hub polls are for entertainment purposes only.