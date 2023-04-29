Quantcast
New Prague outlasts Benilde-St. Margaret's

By Blaze Fugina, SportsEngine, 04/29/23, 10:00AM CDT

The Trojans kept the Red Knights at bay but padded their lead near the end of the game against the defending Class 3A baseball champions.

New Prague's Nick Giesen pitched a solid game to help lead his team to a win over Benilde-St. Margaret's. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine.

Fundamentally strong baseball is what New Prague credits for building a streak of eight consecutive wins to start the season.

And the Trojans seemed to follow the same gameplan Tuesday, combining a big seventh-inning of offense with a complete game by starting pitcher Nick Giesen in a 6-1 road win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

New Prague (9-0, 5-0) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open what had previously been a tight 2-1 game against the defending Class 3A state champions.

Head coach Tanner Oakes mentioned his game plan for the Trojans is to throw strikes, make plays defensively, and use quality at-bats to create offense. It seemed to work Tuesday.


“We did a good job, especially in that seventh inning, offensively, taking advantage of a few mistakes on their end,” Oakes said. “But that was a quality game against a good team.”

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-2, 3-1) offense had averaged more than 10 runs per game heading into Tuesday’s showdown with New Prague. But Giesen held those bats to just five hits, all of which happened before the bottom of the fifth inning.

“I tried to keep the ball down so they weren’t hitting the ball too hard and get outs where we can, and my team behind me made plays,” Giesen said.

One feature of this year’s fast-starting New Prague squad is its roster filled with upperclassmen. The roster features at least 14 seniors, with an additional trio of juniors. While this would be a large class for most high school teams, last year’s Trojans roster featured at least 11 seniors.

“There are a lot of guys who love baseball and have talent, too,” said Oakes about the area around New Prague. “We’ve had big seniors classes, and we kind of expect those guys to step up when it is their senior year. It hasn’t really been any different this year.”

For opposing Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Tuesday’s loss did not fully cloud a winning start to the spring. Both of this year’s losses have come against state-ranked teams St. Thomas Academy and New Prague, and the Trojans have averaged more than nine runs per game with the bats.

Head coach Andy Judkins said the Red Knights are also hopeful to get Easton Breyfogle back in the lineup for an upcoming game. The senior and University of Arizona baseball commit has missed more than a week’s worth of games due to injury.

“At the end of the day, I think we play hard,” Judkins said. “And that’s all you can ask from them, and I think it relays over to the amount of runs and how we play, and wins. We’re moving in the right direction.”

Benilde-St. Margaret's Ford Stoen started off pitching for his team. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine.

First Report

It was close until the final inning as New Prague used a four-run seventh inning to put away Metro West Conference opponent Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6-1 on Tuesday.

Nick Giesen tossed all seven innings for the Trojans (9-0, 5-0), limiting a Red Knights (7-2, 3-1) lineup that had averaged more than 10 runs per game this season to just one.

Giesen allowed just five hits, three of which came in a second-inning threat where the Red Knights scored their only run of the night.

Noah Washa led the Trojans in hits with three on the night. Mac Olson drove in two RBIs, and leadoff hitter Eric Berg scored a team-high two runs.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s starting pitcher Ford Stoen nearly matched Giesen’s effort, going into the seventh inning and allowing two runs up to the final frame. Connor Armand drove in the Red Knights’ lone RBI.

The Trojans Eric Berg looks on as he gets ready to make a move from second base. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine.

