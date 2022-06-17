Stillwater starts hitting and doesn't let up, defeating Farmington for the 4A championship

Stillwater rode timely hitting and strong pitching to an 8-1 victory over Farmington in the Class 4A baseball state championship game Friday at Target Field.

Farmington, the No. 1 seed, was denied a second straight state title.

Austin Buck pitched a complete game for Stillwater, scattering four hits and walking none. Brayden Hellum went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Josh Wallace had two hits and scored two runs for Stillwater