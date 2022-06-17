Quantcast
Stillwater starts hitting and doesn't let up, defeating Farmington for the 4A championship

By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune, 06/17/22, 9:45PM CDT

Austin Buck's four-hitter with no walks made certain the defending champion did not repeat.


Farmington players formed a happy heap after completing their run to the Class 4A title. (Cheryl A. Myers, SportsEngine)

Stillwater rode timely hitting and strong pitching to an 8-1 victory over Farmington in the Class 4A baseball state championship game Friday at Target Field.

Farmington, the No. 1 seed, was denied a second straight state title.

Austin Buck pitched a complete game for Stillwater, scattering four hits and walking none. Brayden Hellum went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Josh Wallace had two hits and scored two runs for Stillwater

