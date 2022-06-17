In a clash of Gopher Conference rivals, Randolph overcomes Hayfield for Class 1A title

Friday’s baseball game at Target Field between Hayfield and Randolph wasn’t just for the Class 1A state championship. It was also for bragging rights in the Gopher Conference.

Randolph senior Jacob Weckop outdueled Hayfield senior Nolan Klocke as Randolph edged its conference rival Hayfield 2-1 for the Class 1A state title.

Weckop allowed three hits and struck out 13, and Klocke allowed just two hits and one earned run and struck out 15.

Randolph (25-1) broke a 1-1 tie with an unearned run in the fifth inning when Collin Otto reached on an error and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Hayfield (24-3) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Zander Jacobson.

Randolph tied the game 1-1 in the third inning on a double by Andrew Jenkins.

Randolph had edged Hayfield 6-5 during the regular season.

Both teams had reached the Class 1A semifinals last year. Hayfield went on to win the championship game.