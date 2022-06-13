Meet the baseball All-Metro teams for 2022

Blake Guerin of Mounds View hit nine home runs this season and has a 1.40 ERA. (Earl J. Ebensteiner, SportsEngine)
Pierce Gritzmaker
Woodbury, senior, pitcher/outfielder: Two-way standout who was the Royals’ leadoff hitter. College: Winona State
Josh Hatano
Park of Cottage Grove, senior, shortstop: Solid hitter who has been a model of consistency for the Wolfpack. College: Iowa Central Community College
Kyle Hrncir
Farmington, senior, shortstop/pitcher: A tall middle infielder at 6-5, he was superb defensively and can hit. College: Upper Iowa
Beau Lepel
Glencoe-Silver Lake, senior, third baseman: As coach Dean Schwirtz said, “The kid can flat out play.” College: Central Lakes Community College
Weber Neels
East Ridge, senior, catcher/first baseman: An aggressive athlete who clubbed five home runs. College: Minnesota
Hunter Palmer
St. Michael-Albertville, senior, outfielder: Outstanding center fielder with a great arm who hit .406. College: South Dakota State
Easton Richter
Rosemount, senior, shortstop/pitcher: A gap-to-gap hitter who continues to get stronger. College: St. Louis
Joe Roder
Shakopee, senior, first baseman: He set the school record for hits (39) in a season. College: St. Thomas
Drew Rogers
Mounds View, sophomore, catcher: Hits for average with power and has a laser arm. College: Georgia Tech
The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.